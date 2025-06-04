Nigerian newspapers review: 1,249 communities in 30 states, FCT at risk of flood – FG

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Federal Government warning that 1,249 communities in 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were at risk of flood caused by heavy rainfall heightened by global warming.

Another headline reports that President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the renowned philanthropist and one of the world’s richest individuals, Bill Gates.

Additionally, one headline reports that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, is relocating to Benue State to address the security crisis.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with a poll rating Tinubu’s administration high amid knocks from critics and the opposition.

The Punch also leads with flood alert as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) deploys teams in 15 high-risk states following the disaster in Niger State.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline has the Presidency telling critics to bring up alternative policies.