Nigerian Navy at 69: Tinubu commissions three new ships, three helicopters to enhance maritime security

By Evelyn Usman

President Bola Tinubu yesterday, commissioned three state-of-the-art three ships: NNS SHERE, NNS FARO, and NNS IKOGOSI and three AW109 Trekker helicopters, into the Nigerian Navy fleet, with a view to combating maritime crimes and ensuring the security of the nation’s waters.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony held at the NNS Beecroft, Apapa Lagos,President Tinubu emphasized that the development reflected his administration’s determination to empower institutions and protect national resources.

The President who was represented by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawale ,scored the Navy performance high, in the fight against maritime criminality , noting that the newly commissioned ships and helicopters were force multipliers that would enhance the its capabilities to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests, especially in the nation’s Gulf of Guinea’s corridor.

He said : ” This moment is not merely a ceremony, it is a declaration of the resolve, a testament to progress, and a bold stride towards securing our nation’s future.

“The sea, has remained a pillar of our nation’s economic prosperity and for the past 69 years, the Nigerian Navy has stood as the guardian of this blue territory. With the addition of these formidable assets, we affirm our commitment to securing Nigeria’s maritime domain”.

He commended the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla’s

leadership in driving fleet modernization and strategic foresight of the entire team, including partners whom he said contributed to turning the vision into reality that had restored pride to the Nigerian Navy.

He however urged them to envision a future where Nigeria’s waters would be secure, free from criminality, and conducive for economic activities.

“As we commission these ships and helicopters, let us envision the future they herald: a future where our waters are impervious to criminality; where fishermen cast their nets in peace;where global trade flows unhindered through our ports. This is not a distant dream but a mission within our reach. As the Nigerian Navy remains the guardian of our blue economy,sail forth with courage and know that a grateful nation stands behind you”, he said.

He also commended the National Assembly for the bipartisan support in funding and oversight, which he said was crucial to the Nigerian Navy’s modernization efforts. He urged the National Assembly to sustain the unity, emphasizing that maritime security demanded collective vigilance, transcending political lines.

Tinubu also acknowledged international allies and technical partners, noting that maritime security was a global imperative. To the Naval personnel, he charged them to recognize the significance of their role, by operating vessels of hope entrusted to them by the nation, reminding them that the weight of Nigeria’s aspirations rests on their shoulders.

He also commissioned a 90 -unit Base flat for naval personnel.

In his remark, the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Vice Admiral Kim Pankyu (rtd), said one of the ships, NNS IKOGOSI, which was gifted to the Nigerian Navy symbolized the strong diplomatic relationship between Korea and Nigeria, which began in 1980.

Admiral Pankyu highlighted the importance of maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, citing threats such as piracy, drug trafficking, and human trafficking. He emphasized the need for Korea and Nigeria to work closely together to respond to these threats, noting that maritime security in the region was critical not only to Nigeria and its neighbors but also to Korea and the international community.

According to the ambassador: ” Today we are faced with many challenges at sea such as piracy, drug and human trafficking. The waters of West Africa, in particular, serve as a vital maritime hub, through which numerous cargo ships and fishing boats transit daily.

“Ensuring maritime security in this region is of critical importance not only to Nigeria and its neighbours but also to the Republic of Korea and the international community.

The Ambassador said Korea was committed to continuing close cooperation strengthening the Nigerian Navy and ensuring the security and safety of the maritime domain.

“As the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria and as a Navy reservist who served for 40 years, I will do my best to support cooperation between our countries”, he pledged. .

Earlier in his welcome address, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, emphasized Nigerian Navy’s commitment to fleet recapitalization and modernization to enhance operational efficiency, adding that the commissioning of new ships and helicopters marked a significant milestone in the Navy’s efforts to dominate Nigeria’s maritime space and deny criminal elements freedom of action.

He said the newly commissioned ships and helicopters possessed advanced surveillance and rapid-response capabilities, which would bolster the Navy’s maritime domain awareness and response capabilities, as well enhance maritime security and facilitate increased economic activities in the maritime environment.

Ogalla highlighted the Navy’s plans to induct more platforms into its fleet, including High Endurance Offshore Patrol Vessels from Turkey and Fast Patrol Boats from China.

He said: “This commissioning ceremony being part of our 69th Anniversary Celebration, indicates the gradual measures to equip the Nigerian Navy over the years. The Nigerian Navy is still expecting several platforms to join her fleet this year. Some of these platforms include 2 x 76m High Endurance Offshore Patrol Vessels from Turkey, 3 x 46m Fast Patrol Boats from China, Tug Boats, amongst others. These platforms when inducted into the Nigerian Navy fleet will enhance our operational readiness to carryout our statutory roles. “We are also enhancing human capacity development through adequate technical trainings to ensure proper usage and maintenance of these platforms. This is in addition to other welfare packages to improve the morale and operational efficiency of our personnel being the most important resource of the Navy.

“Today’s induction, is a testament of the Federal Government’s resolve to ensure the security of our waters for the prosperity of our dear nation.

” Let me therefore warn all maritime criminals who threaten our waters that our maritime space will no longer be a safe haven for crimes as the Nigerian Navy is better equipped to curb all forms of criminalities for increased economic activities and national security”, the CNS said.