Nigerian military not an occupying force, but partner for peace – CDS Musa

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has called on Nigerians to view the military not as an occupying force, but as a vital partner in national peacebuilding and development.

Speaking at the Maiden Defence Headquarters Civil-Military Relations Conference 2025 in Abuja on Thursday, General Musa emphasized the need for a shift in public perception of the Armed Forces, urging greater trust, mutual respect, and collaboration between civilians and military personnel.

The conference, themed “Winning Hearts and Minds: Non-Kinetic Approaches to National Security,” brought together military leaders, civil society stakeholders, media practitioners, and development partners to explore non-combat strategies for enhancing national security.

“We must change the narrative,” General Musa said. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria should be seen as allies in development, as protectors of peace—not instruments of fear. Security is a shared responsibility. It is not the exclusive burden of the military.”

The CDS acknowledged that past experiences and systemic challenges have contributed to mistrust between civilians and the military. He stressed that lasting peace cannot be secured by force alone but through dialogue, civic engagement, and community-based solutions.

“The road to national cohesion cannot be paved by bullets alone,” he said. “It must be built on the solid foundation of shared purpose, understanding, and mutual respect.”

General Musa expressed optimism that the conference would produce actionable strategies to institutionalize non-kinetic methods—such as psychological operations, civic outreach, and reintegration programs—as part of the Armed Forces’ standard operations.

Representing the Minister of Information and National Orientation, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Obodo Chinaza Nnamdi, echoed the call for national reorientation. He urged citizens to stop viewing the military through a lens of aggression or fear.

“A trust deficit exists between the Armed Forces and many Nigerians. This must change,” Nnamdi said. “The military is not a foreign force—it is a national institution created for the protection and prosperity of all Nigerians.”

He challenged the media to amplify the military’s positive contributions to peacebuilding, humanitarian work, and national unity.

Also speaking, the Chief of Defence Civil-Military Affairs, Rear Admiral Olusanya Bankole, admitted that the military is often perceived as “brutal, offensive, and distant from the people.” However, he emphasized that these perceptions can be changed through consistent transparency, empathy, and inclusive engagement.

“For sustainable peace to take root, the Armed Forces must engage not just with firepower, but with humility and sincere partnership,” Bankole said.

He advocated for increased community-based initiatives, proactive information sharing, and civic-military collaborations as tools for rebuilding public trust and enhancing security.

As Nigeria continues to battle complex security threats across different regions, the resounding message from the conference was clear: true security lies not in overwhelming force, but in winning the trust, cooperation, and hearts of the Nigerian people.