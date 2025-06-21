Nigerian Army threatens demolition of buildings on encroached land in Benin

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The 4 Brigade Nigerian Army has threatened to demolish buildings on its encroached land in Oghede and Iyanomo in Ovia North East local government areas of Edo State.

It also cautioned the enogie (duke) of the area, Osazebare Aghahowa, who it said has abandoned the agreements reached based on its out-of-court settlement and has continued to sell army land to estate developers, hoteliers and private developers.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations 4 Brigade, Capt. Polycarp Oteh, said the Nigerian Army acquired the land in 1966, surveyed it and got the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) in 1994.

He said, ‘The Headquarters 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Benin City, issues a stern warning to some members of the Oghede and Iyanomo communities in the Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, as well as other adjoining communities around Nigerian Army Cantonment Ekehuan, to immediately desist from encroaching on lands legally belonging to the Nigerian Army.

“The Brigade expresses deep concern over the activities of some community leaders, particularly the Enogie (duke), Osazebare Aghahowa, who has continued to encourage the encroachment on barracks land.

“This action undermines the ongoing peace process aimed at resolving the long-standing issue of encroachment between the Oghede community and the Nigerian Army through peaceful dialogue.”

The statement said, “Despite the communities’ illegal occupation of military land, the Nigerian Army, in a spirit of goodwill and civil-military cooperation, extended an olive branch by engaging in peaceful conflict resolution. Rather than seize this opportunity, the community took legal action against the Nigerian Army. Following subsequent legal developments and the realisation that their claims lacked legal merit, the community opted for an out-of-court settlement, which the Nigerian Army, as a responsible and people-orientated institution, accepted.

“Regrettably, instead of adhering to the resolution reached by a committee set up to explore the out-of-court settlement which mandated both parties to maintain the status quo, the community leaders have continued to sell portions of Nigerian Army land to hoteliers, estate developers, and private individuals.

“This blatant disregard for lawful agreements has compelled the Brigade to consider taking decisive actions, including the demolition of illegal structures on military land within the Ekehuan Cantonment.

“Notably, some of these structures are sited in restricted zones, including areas designated for live firing exercises, thereby posing significant risks to public safety. If these illegal activities are not halted, they could result in the Enogie and his group of land grabbers unlawfully taking over the entire barracks area for personal gain.

“In an apparent attempt to deceive unsuspecting individuals, the Enogie is reported to have forged a Nigerian Army document falsely claiming that the Army had relinquished the disputed land to the community.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Army land at Ekehuan was lawfully acquired and surveyed in 1966 and subsequently issued Certificate of Occupancy No. 11751 (Statutory Right of Occupancy) on 26 April 1994, under the laws of Edo State.

“The Brigade remains committed to its constitutional mandate of ensuring peace, safety, and security in Edo State. It will not be deterred by acts of blackmail or misinformation propagated by individuals with selfish interests.”