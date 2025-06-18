Nigeria records spike in Lassa Fever cases as death toll hits 143

… Another Health Worker Infected

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria has recorded a rise in Lassa fever infections, with 11 new confirmed cases reported in Week 23 of 2025, bringing the total number of deaths to 143 this year.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its latest weekly situation report, revealing that the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has now risen to 18.9%, surpassing the 17.8% recorded in the same period of 2024.

“This year’s CFR is concerning, as it indicates a higher fatality rate among confirmed cases compared to previous years,” the NCDC stated.

The latest infections were reported from Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, and Taraba States. In addition, one healthcare worker was newly infected, underscoring the ongoing risk to frontline personnel.

So far, 18 states have reported at least one confirmed case across 96 Local Government Areas (LGAs). The five most affected states — Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi — account for 90% of all reported cases, with Ondo State alone contributing 31%.

The most affected age group is between 21 and 30 years, and the male-to-female ratio stands at 1:0.8.

The NCDC said it has activated a multi-partner Incident Management System to coordinate the national response. Key strategies include: Enhanced surveillance and early detection, Training of clinicians in high-risk LGAs, Integration of Lassa fever awareness into wider public health communications

NCDC Director-General, Dr. Jide Idris, stressed the importance of early case presentation: “Late presentation remains a significant challenge, contributing to the high CFR. We urge Nigerians to seek medical attention promptly if symptoms develop.”

To support treatment and prevention, the NCDC has distributed critical supplies to affected states, including: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Ribavirin (an antiviral drug) and Hygiene materials

With support from the World Health Organization (WHO), healthcare workers in Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Benue States have also received training on case management protocols.

Despite these efforts, the NCDC identified several persistent issues: Poor health-seeking behavior, Inadequate environmental sanitation, Low public awareness in high-burden communities and Cost of treatment and limited access to healthcare services

In response, public awareness campaigns and community sensitisation initiatives are ongoing in high-risk areas. The agency is also working with local and international partners to enhance surveillance, diagnosis, and treatment capacity.

The NCDC advised the public to: Maintain strict hygiene, Avoid contact with rodents and Report symptoms such as fever, vomiting, and bleeding immediately

The agency reiterated its commitment to reducing the impact of Lassa fever through a robust, coordinated response and called for community support to improve sanitation and reduce disease spread.