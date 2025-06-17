Nigeria records spike in Lassa Fever cases as death toll hits 143

Lassa fever kills118 Nigerians in 1st quarter of 2025

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria has reported an increase in Lassa fever cases, with 11 new confirmed infections, bringing the death toll to 143 this year.

Meanwhile, one healthcare worker was newly infected during the latest reporting week.

The 11 new cases recorded in week 23 of 2025 were reported in Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, and Taraba States.

Revealing these in its weekly situation report that the cumulative death toll has risen to 143 this year, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed that with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.9 per cent, surpassing the 17.8 per cent CFR recorded during the same period in 2024.

“This year’s CFR is concerning as it indicates a higher fatality rate among confirmed cases compared to previous years,” the NCDC stated.

So far, 18 states have reported at least one confirmed case across 96 Local Government Areas (LGAs). Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi states account for 90 per cent of the cases, with Ondo alone reporting 31 per cent.

The affected age group predominantly falls between 21 and 30 years, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.8. While cases have generally decreased compared to 2024, one new healthcare worker was infected in the latest reporting week.

According to the NCDC, the Centre has activated a multi-partner Incident Management System to address the outbreak.

“Efforts include enhanced surveillance, clinician training in hotspot LGAs, and the integration of Lassa fever risk communication into broader public health strategies.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, emphasised the importance of early case presentation. “Late presentation remains a significant challenge, contributing to the high CFR. We urge Nigerians to seek medical attention promptly if symptoms develop,” he said.

Key interventions include the distribution of response commodities such as personal protective equipment (PPE), Ribavirin, and hygiene materials to states and treatment centres. Additionally, healthcare workers have been trained in case management in Bauchi, Ebonyi, and Benue States with support from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Despite these efforts, the NCDC highlighted several challenges, including poor health-seeking behaviour, inadequate environmental sanitation, and low awareness in high-burden communities.

“The cost of treatment and limited access to healthcare remain barriers for many patients,” Idris noted.

Public awareness campaigns, community sensitisation, and training of healthcare workers continue across high-burden states.

The agency has also partnered with local and international organisations to strengthen capacity in disease prevention, surveillance, and treatment.

The NCDC urged individuals to maintain good hygiene practices, avoid contact with rodents, and seek medical care immediately if symptoms of Lassa fever arise.

The public is also encouraged to support community-led efforts to improve sanitation and reduce the spread of the disease.

The NCDC reassured Nigerians of its commitment to mitigating the impact of Lassa fever through a robust, coordinated response.