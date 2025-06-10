Nigeria ranks 3rd among Africa’s top 10 manufacturing countries

By Yinka Kolawole

Nigeria has been ranked third among the top ten manufacturing countries in Africa, according to a report by The African Exponent, an analytical business information source for entrepreneurs and potential investors in Africa.

According to the report, within the last decade, a few countries have stood out for hosting the largest manufacturing companies in Africa, both in scale and influence.

It listed the top 10 African countries hosting the largest and most influential manufacturing companies, setting new benchmarks for industrial excellence on the continent as South Africa; Egypt; Nigeria; Morocco; Kenya; Algeria; Ethiopia; Ghana; Tunisia; and Zambia.

“The manufacturing sector in Africa is projected to have a value-added output of $77.66 billion and a total output of $284.70 billion by the end of 2025,” the report stated.

South Africa tops the list as Africa’s most industrialized nation. Its advanced infrastructure, diversified industrial base, and global partnerships, especially in the automotive and chemical sectors make it the continent’s undisputed manufacturing giant in 2025. The leading sectors are Automotive, Steel, Chemicals, and Food Processing.

Egypt’s manufacturing ecosystem thrives on exports to Europe and the Middle East. With a strong presence in chemicals, cement, and pharma, Egypt has positioned itself as a continental manufacturing leader supported by industrial reforms. The country is known for the production of Cement, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, and Petrochemicals.

Nigeria is home to some of Africa’s largest industrial conglomerates. The Dangote Refinery project and BUA Group’s rapid expansion illustrate Nigeria’s manufacturing ambitions, buoyed by a large domestic market and policy reforms. The top manufacturing sectors in the country include Cement, Consumer Goods, Food and Beverages, and Oil Refining, handled by leading manufacturers like Dangote Group, BUA Group, Nestlé Nigeria, and Unilever Nigeria.

Morocco is a leading industrial hub in North Africa, attracting foreign direct investment in high-tech industries like aerospace and auto manufacturing. Government incentives and trade ties with the EU make it a strategic export base.

Kenya’s manufacturing strength lies in consumer goods and agro-processing. Nairobi is emerging as an innovation hub for pharmaceuticals and plastics, with major companies expanding operations across East and Central Africa.

Known majorly for Cement, Automotives, Steel, and Electronics manufacturing, Algeria combines public and private manufacturing leadership, led by conglomerates like Groupe Cevital. The country’s automotive assembly industry and strong infrastructure base are helping it scale in regional manufacturing.

Ethiopia’s industrial parks and low-cost labor have attracted global firms, especially in garments and textiles. Despite challenges, Ethiopia continues to push for export-led manufacturing growth, with strong government backing for industrialization.

Ghana’s independence-long focus on value-added manufacturing in agriculture and cocoa has transformed its industrial landscape. The “One District One Factory” initiative has fostered SME growth, while established firms like Kasapreko and Fan Milk extend Ghana’s manufacturing reach internationally.

Tunisia is a key supplier of electronics and auto components to European markets. Its robust textile industry is evolving through modernization and international collaboration, positioning Tunisia as a niche player in light manufacturing.

Zambia’s manufacturing sector is steadily rising and is powered by agriculture, construction, and consumer goods. Government support for local production and industrialization has accelerated this growth trajectory. The leading sectors are Cement, Agro-processing, Steel, Food, and Beverages handled by major players such as Zambeef, Lafarge Zambia, Trade Kings, and Dangote Zambia.