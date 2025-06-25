Nigeria needs true coalition, not recycled politicians — Fadojoe

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ABUJA — Former presidential aspirant under the Labour Party and founder of the Rescue The Vulnerable Initiative, Faduri Oluwadare Joseph, popularly known as Fadojoe, has called on Nigerians to reject attempts by old politicians to disguise themselves as reformers under new political platforms.

In a strongly worded statement issued Wednesday, Fadojoe alleged that the same politicians responsible for looting Nigeria’s resources and deepening the country’s woes are now repackaging themselves as agents of change through the formation of new coalitions and political parties.

“These politicians, many of whom are old enough to be great-grandfathers, have nothing new to offer,” he said. “They are only interested in preserving their access to power and looting the nation’s wealth. They have enriched themselves, left the youth jobless, and now seek to deceive us again.”

He warned that allowing such recycled leaders to hijack emerging party structures would further endanger the country’s future.

Fadojoe urged Nigerians — particularly the youth, workers, market women, artisans, and the oppressed — to reclaim their power and champion a true people-led political coalition. According to him, such a movement must be driven by fresh, visionary leaders with integrity, patriotism, and a genuine commitment to national development.

“The tragedy is not in their deception,” he said, “but in how we continue to accept it. We must not let these same faces under new umbrellas deceive us again in 2027.”

He emphasised that Nigeria needs new-blood leadership not as a luxury but as a necessity to overcome pressing challenges, including unemployment, insecurity, corruption, and underdevelopment.

Fadojoe stated, “We are at a breaking point. These political elites have destroyed our future through greed and corruption. But here they come again, defecting, rebranding, wearing new clothes, and singing old songs. We must not fall for their trap.”

He called on Nigerians to take active roles in grassroots politics, support credible young candidates, and vote based on merit, not tribal or religious affiliations.

“What we need is a genuine people’s coalition — a party structure that unites the country and presents candidates with a heart for service. The oppressed must become the organizers. It is time for Nigerians to rise, not with violence, but with unity, wisdom, and the power of the vote,” he declared.

Concluding his statement with a rallying call, Fadojoe urged: “Enough is enough. Not tomorrow, not 2027 — now! Let us rise as one people and rescue Nigeria. Nigeria can rise again, but only if the people rise first.”