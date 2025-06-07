Nigeria mourns highlife icon Mike Ejeagha — Culture Minister hails his legacy

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mike Ejeagha, Nigeria’s revered highlife legend, who died on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the age of 95.

In a statement released by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Dr. Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the Minister paid glowing tribute to the cultural icon, describing his death as a monumental loss to Nigeria’s rich musical and cultural heritage.

“The nation has lost a treasure trove of cultural heritage and musical genius. Mike Ejeagha’s contributions to Nigerian music are immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” Musawa said.

Ejeagha, celebrated for his unique ability to transform Igbo folklore and proverbs into timeless musical narratives, was lauded by the Minister as a custodian of oral tradition whose work transcended entertainment to educate and preserve indigenous knowledge.

“His extensive discography, comprising over 300 recordings archived in the National Archives of Nigeria, is a testament to his lifelong dedication to preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage,” she added.

The Minister offered her heartfelt condolences to Ejeagha’s family, friends, and numerous fans across the country and beyond, praying for his soul to rest in peace.

Often referred to as “Gentleman Mike Ejeagha,” the late musician’s storytelling through highlife music earned him iconic status in Nigeria’s cultural history. His songs, rich in wisdom and wit, served as moral compasses and reflections of societal values, especially within the Igbo-speaking communities.

The Ministry called on all Nigerians to honour Ejeagha’s legacy by continuing to promote and preserve the cultural traditions he championed throughout his life.

“As we mourn the passing of this musical icon, we celebrate his life and legacy. May his music continue to inspire and educate future generations of Nigerians,” the Minister said.

Ejeagha’s music and memory are expected to live on as a guiding light for cultural preservation and national identity.