Nigeria mistakes looters for leaders — Bishop Ikeakor

…Says Politicians’ Defections, Endorsements of Failed Governments Are Selfish

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The Bishop of the Diocese of Amichi, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor, has strongly criticized Nigeria’s political leadership, describing the country as one where “looters are mistaken for leaders.” He warned Nigerians not to expect much from such individuals, as they are unlikely to positively impact the lives of the masses.

Bishop Ikeakor, who spoke during the Pre-Synod Press Conference at Immanuel Church, Akwihedi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, as part of activities leading up to the 2025 Synod of the Diocese of Amichi, lamented the absence of true political ideology among Nigerian politicians.

“We don’t have career politicians in Nigeria. What we have are businessmen in politics — people who lack political ideology and are only interested in grabbing power to continue looting and avoid accountability,” he stated.

He condemned the ongoing wave of political defections and early endorsements of a “nonperforming government,” calling it a clear sign of selfishness and disregard for the suffering of citizens.

“It is foolishness and insensitivity for politicians to begin subtle campaigns and endorsements barely two years into a four-year tenure. Instead of focusing on governance, they are already plotting their next move to retain power,” Bishop Ikeakor said.

He questioned the moral compass of political leaders, stating: “Nigeria is directionless under the current administration. I honestly don’t know where we are heading. The political elite don’t care about the masses, and I pray God touches their hearts. I don’t know how God will judge the members of the National Assembly — they are the most callous Nigerians.”

According to him, the country’s political crisis stems from a lack of ideology and vision: “One of the core qualifications of a sound politician is ideology. In Nigeria, there is none. That’s why you see elected officials defecting from one party to another with no sense of consistency or principle.”

Drawing a contrast with developed democracies, he said: “You don’t see this kind of party-hopping in countries like the United States. A Republican doesn’t just jump into the Democratic Party because there’s a clear ideological difference. But in Nigeria, people jump ship not out of conviction, but to protect themselves from prosecution.”

He lamented that many politicians exploit party loyalty to evade justice: “Once a governor completes his tenure and the EFCC begins probing his corrupt dealings, all he needs to do is defect to the ruling party and — like magic — all his sins are forgiven.”

Bishop Ikeakor concluded by calling on Nigerians to remain vigilant and not be deceived by empty political promises or orchestrated endorsements, warning that continued silence would only embolden corrupt politicians.