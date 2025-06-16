Nigeria Governors’ Forum berates brutal attack in Benue State

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned the brutal attack on the people of Yelewata and Daudu in the Guma local government area of Benue State.

This is contained in a press statement signed by NGF Chairman Mallam AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq, who is the governor of Kwara State, and made available to the press on Monday.

The statement said that the heinous act represents a grievous affront to human dignity which must be condemned.

It, however, condoled the governor of Benue State, Dr Hyacinth Alia, and the people of Yelewata and Daudu in the Guma local government area of Benue State.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), under the leadership of His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Executive Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Forum, extends its profound condolences to His Excellency Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia, the government and people of Benue State, regarding the devastating attack on the communities of Yelewata and Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

“This heinous act represents a grievous affront to human dignity and must be unequivocally condemned.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum stands in unwavering solidarity with the bereaved families and the state government at this time of profound sorrow.

“We pray for the peaceful repose of the departed souls, divine comfort for grieving families, speedy recovery for the injured, and the resilience of survivors.

“The Forum pledges its full cooperation and readiness to assist Benue State and relevant authorities in restoring peace and security.

“We urge every Nigerian, irrespective of creed or affiliation, to denounce such brutality and collaborate towards forging a nation rooted in peace, justice, and mutual respect,” the NGF said.