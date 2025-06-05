Nigeria drawn against France, Canada, Samoa in U-17 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, will face France, Canada, and Samoa in Group D of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The official draw took place on Wednesday at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Rabat, Morocco — the host nation for the upcoming tournament.

The Flamingos were seeded in Pot 1 alongside top teams like the United States, Spain, Japan, host nation Morocco, and reigning champions North Korea.

The seedings were determined based on performances across the last five editions of the tournament.

Nigeria booked its place in the global showpiece after overpowering South Africa in the penultimate round of the African qualifiers and cruising past Algeria in the final round.

In addition to Nigeria, four other African nations will feature in the competition: hosts Morocco, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, and Zambia.

This will be Nigeria’s eighth appearance at the tournament. The team’s best performance came in 2022, when the Flamingos claimed the bronze medal in India.

The 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will run from October 17 to November 8 in Morocco.

Full Group Stage Draw:

Group A : Brazil, Costa Rica, Italy, Morocco

: Brazil, Costa Rica, Italy, Morocco Group B : Cameroon, Korea DPR, Mexico, Netherlands

: Cameroon, Korea DPR, Mexico, Netherlands Group C : China PR, Ecuador, Norway, USA

: China PR, Ecuador, Norway, USA Group D : Canada, France, Nigeria, Samoa

: Canada, France, Nigeria, Samoa Group E : Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Korea Republic, Spain

: Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Korea Republic, Spain Group F: Japan, New Zealand, Paraguay, Zambia

