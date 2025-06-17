Nigeria contributes 85,325 square kilometres to global seabed mapping – Olugbode

…Says Ocean Economy Worth Over $3 Trillion

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Hydrographer of the Federation, Rear Admiral Ayodeji Olugbode, has announced that Nigeria has contributed 85,325 square kilometres of its mapped marine environment to the global seabed mapping initiative.

Speaking at a press briefing to launch activities marking World Hydrography Day and the upcoming West Africa Hydrographic Summit in Abuja, Rear Admiral Olugbode emphasized the importance of hydrography in ensuring maritime safety, economic development, environmental sustainability, and effective ocean governance.

He noted that while oceans cover 71% of the Earth’s surface, only 26.1% has been mapped, limiting global efforts in managing marine resources effectively.

According to him, the West Africa Hydrographic Summit, scheduled from June 19 to 21, will bring together navies from ECOWAS member states to address shared challenges and explore opportunities for regional collaboration in hydrography and maritime governance.

He outlined three key objectives for the 2025 summit: Strengthening regional collaboration through joint surveys and shared data platforms. Advancing the Seabed 2030 Initiative through expert presentations and policy advocacy.

Showcasing innovations in hydrographic technology via exhibitions and live demonstrations.

Rear Admiral Olugbode said: “This year, we are addressing regional gaps and aligning with global frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14 – Life Below Water – which underscores the importance of marine ecosystems to global well-being.”

He highlighted Nigeria’s National Charting Scheme, which has so far completed the mapping of Lagos and Calabar coastlines. The next focus, he said, is the Bonny coastal area, with all mapping conducted systematically based on shipping density and seabed mobility.

“We began from Lagos, completed its mapping, proceeded to Calabar, and are now moving to Bonny. This structured approach ensures comprehensive coverage.”

Rear Admiral Olugbode emphasized the vast potential of the ocean economy, describing it as the fifth-largest global economy by sector with a market size of approximately $3 trillion.

“About 90% of global trade is transported via shipping. Hydrography supports not only navigation but also tourism, fisheries, aquaculture, climate resilience, and coastal infrastructure.”

He revealed that Nigeria has begun to generate revenue from electronic navigational charts, now used by vessels calling at Nigerian ports.

“The global electronic chart market is valued at over $90 million. If we fully map our national waters, Nigeria could earn between $9 to $11 million annually from chart subscriptions alone.”

The Hydrographer also discussed Nigeria’s efforts to assist neighbouring West African nations with data, equipment, and expertise to ensure that no country in the region is left behind.

He added that hydrographic data is being used by various sectors, including:

Aquaculture and fishing industries (with support to clubs in Lagos and Apapa),

Oil and gas (to aid safe navigation for offshore operations),

Coastal states (to inform sustainable coastal development and ocean dynamics).

“Hydrography is vital for decision-making. Without proper understanding of seabed dynamics, coastal development projects risk serious environmental and structural consequences.”

In conclusion, Rear Admiral Olugbode reaffirmed the commitment of the National Hydrographic Office to promoting safe navigation and supporting Nigeria’s blue economy through comprehensive and strategic seabed mapping.