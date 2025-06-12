Nigeria can work if governance gaps are fixed — Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare

By Dickson Omobola

LAGOS — SERVING Overseer of the Citadel Global Community, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday, expressed confidence that Nigeria can succeed if the root causes of governance capacity gaps are addressed with the right tools.

Bakare stated this today, during the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement, MoA, between the University of Lagos Business School, ULBS, and the Citadel School of Government, CSG, held in Lagos.

He said while the MoA represented the institutional realisation of a vision birthed over seven years ago when he was burdened by the gap between Nigeria’s governance challenges and the leadership capacity available to solve them, the CSG and ULBS partnership would bridge such gaps.

According to him, to make the dream accessible, CSG would offer 87.5 per cent subsidised tuition to the pioneer class, reducing the N4 million programme value to N500,000 payable in two instalments.

He said: “Over the years, I have been privileged to lead several strategic interventions in governance-from national protests to policy advocacy; from education sector projects to local governance capacity building; from electoral participation to high-level, behind-the-scenes, political mediation and conflict resolution.

“While ULBS provides top-rated faculty with national and global recognition, we at the CSG will supply practitioners from the world of governance — from political leadership, civil society, public administration, corporate strategy, and more — so that our students are not only taught but shown the path by those who have walked it.”

Also speaking at the event, Executive Director of ULBS, Professor Mike Adebamowo, said: “CSG aims to bridge the leadership gap in the public sector by preparing individuals at different stages of their leadership journeys with both the technical expertise and behavioural competencies required for impactful governance.

“On the other hand, ULBS remains committed to raising world-class leaders in both public and private sectors. Our programs are meticulously designed to build not just effective managers, but transformational leaders-people who are prepared to navigate and shape our dynamic, competitive world with strategic foresight and integrity. This MoA represents the convergence of these two bold visions.”