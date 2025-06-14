Nigeria calls for calm amid Iran-Israel tensions

By Favour Ulebor

ABUJA — The Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned Israel’s recent preemptive military strike on Iran, describing it as a dangerous escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

In a press statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Saturday, the government said the strike had triggered a sustained exchange of missiles and aerial assaults between both countries.

The Ministry called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urged both parties to exercise utmost restraint in the interest of regional and global peace.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, non-aggression, and multilateral diplomacy, the government stressed that all parties involved must prioritise dialogue over confrontation.

The statement further emphasised that military action is not a substitute for negotiation, adding that the path to lasting peace lies in diplomacy, mutual respect and adherence to international law.

Nigeria also pledged its readiness to support any sincere initiatives aimed at promoting peace and de-escalation in the region.

The statement reads: “The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria condemns Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran that has led to an escalation of hostilities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel, marked by sustained missile and aerial exchanges across both territories.

“Nigeria expresses its grave concern and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urges both parties to exercise utmost restraint in the interest of regional and global peace.

“The continued cycle of retaliation not only endangers civilian lives but threatens to plunge the broader Middle East into further instability, with implications for international security and economic development.

“As a nation deeply committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence, non-aggression, and multilateral diplomacy, Nigeria calls on all involved to prioritise dialogue over confrontation.

“We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to intensify efforts toward immediate de-escalation and to provide a platform for constructive engagement.

“We reiterate that military action is not a substitute for negotiation. The path to lasting peace lies in diplomacy, mutual respect, and adherence to international law.

“Nigeria stands ready to support all genuine efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting peace in the region.”