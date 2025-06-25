Nigeria, Brazil bound by shared destiny, strategic dialogue — Shettima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —THE Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, declared, yesterday, that Nigeria and Brazil were united by a common heritage and shared purpose.

He stated this while declaring open the second session of the Nigeria-Brazil Strategic Dialogue in Abuja.

Welcoming Brazil’s Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, and his high-powered delegation to Nigeria, Shettima described the partnership between the two nations as a model for South-South cooperation, grounded in mutual respect and pragmatic ambition.

“With the largest Afro-Brazilian population in the world after Nigeria, Brazil is more than a distant ally, we are cultural siblings. What binds us together far outweighs anything that could divide us,’’ Shettima said.

He highlighted Nigeria’s emerging demographic influence on the global stage, noting its current population of over 230 million and projections to become the third most populous country by 2050, and the most populous by the end of the century.

“Our strategic trajectory, especially in global health and human development, is increasingly African,” Shettima noted. “Nigeria stands ready to help shape that future with partners like Brazil,’’ he said.

The vice president emphasised that the Nigeria-Brazil strategic dialogue was not a ceremonial gathering but a working platform built to drive implementation, collaboration and tangible progress across key sectors.

He stated further: “Today’s dialogue is built not just on diplomacy, but on structure. Our working groups are not mere task teams, they are the custodians of implementation.

“They must convert ministerial intent into deliverable frameworks with clear timelines and shared accountability.”

Shettima called on all participants, government officials, ministers and technical teams to approach the dialogue with discipline, purpose and a readiness to coordinate across sectors, including agriculture, health, trade, defense, education, and energy.

“As we move forward, let us listen first, ask the right questions and build the habits of coordination that this strategic partnership requires,” he said.

He commended Brazil’s progressive stance on global development and inclusive cooperation, saying “while parts of the world retreat into isolation, Brazil continues to lead with creativity and openness.’’