Nigeria affected as Saudi Arabia suspends blockwork visa

By Nkiruka Nnorom

In a sweeping policy shift geared towards managing inbound labour during peak pilgrimage periods, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended issuance of the blockwork visa quota to Nigerians and nationals from six other African countries.

Other affected include Egypt, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Morocco.

The suspension, which affected 14 countries in all, impacted other nations such as Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Blockwork visa are quota-based permits that allow Saudi employers to hire a predetermined number of foreign workers.

Once approved, the quota allows businesses to apply for work visas for specific candidates.

The decision announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, affects new and pending temporary work visa applications.

The measure formed part of broader efforts by the Kingdom to tighten regulatory oversight across immigration and employment, and would remain in place until the end of June 2025, coinciding with the conclusion of the Hajj season.

While no official reason has been given, the freeze coincides with increased Saudization efforts, which mandate higher employment of Saudi nationals in sectors such as tourism, with quotas set to rise between 2026 and 2028.

According to the ministry, under the restrictions, no new block visa quota would be issued by employers targeting the affected African countries, while delays are expected in processing previously approved quotas.

Also, applicants with pending work visas may face denials or indefinite delays, while intending travellers holding valid work visas that have not entered Saudi Arabia may encounter entry restrictions.

Meanwhile, a 2022 report on Gulf Labour Markets, Migration and Population programme by Gulf Reserach Centre, showed that Saudi Arabia hosts a significant number of African migrant workers, particularly in the domestic and low-wage sectors.

Data on employment by country of citizenship showed that 10,657 Nigerians were employed by Saudi employers during the period.

Egypt accounted for one of the highest with 837,134 Egyptians employed.

Others are: Sudan with 354,988; Morocco (18,023); Ethiopia (16,719); Tunisia (12,311) and Algeria with only 2,001 migrant workers employed.

African migrant workers in Saudi Arabia often face significant challenges. Reports have highlighted issues such as exploitation, abuse, and lack of legal protections.

The country’s Kafala sponsorship system has been criticized for enabling employers to exert excessive control over workers, leading to situations where workers are vulnerable to mistreatment.