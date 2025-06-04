Niger State Gov, Bago cancels sallah activities to mourn Mokwa flood victims

Gov. Bago of Niger State

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has announced the cancellation of all official Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the state in honor of victims affected by the devastating flood that struck Mokwa Local Government Area on May 29, 2025.

The flood, described as one of the worst in the state’s history, claimed the lives of over 158 people, affected 503 households, and displaced more than 3,000 residents. Infrastructural damage was extensive, with three major bridges submerged and destroyed, complicating rescue operations and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

In a statement issued by Abubakar Usman, Secretary to the State Government, Governor Bago directed that only low-key celebrations should be observed throughout the emirates. Traditional Sallah festivities, including Hawan Bariki, Durbar, and other public gatherings, have been suspended.

“This decision was taken as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragic flood in Mokwa,” the statement said. “It is also intended to create space for mourning, prayer, and sober reflection across the state.”

The governor expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved families and communities whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the floodwaters. He urged all residents of Niger State to use the sacred occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to offer prayers for the departed souls and to show compassion through acts of charity to those who are suffering.

The Durbar, a colorful cultural parade traditionally held during Eid celebrations, features prayers followed by processions involving traditional rulers and their entourages on horseback. The cancellation of such high-profile events underscores the gravity of the situation in Mokwa and the state government’s commitment to prioritizing humanitarian concerns over ceremonial displays.

Governor Bago reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to supporting affected communities and promised continued efforts to mitigate the impact of the disaster while exploring long-term preventive measures against future occurrences.