Niger Speaker laments killing of soldiers by bandits

Abdulmalik-Sarkindaji, Speaker of Niger State House of Assembly

The Speaker Niger House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, has described the killing of soldiers in the Kwanan Dutse and Gulbin Boka communities of the Mariga Local Government Area as barbaric, wicked, and inhumane.



The tragic event occurred on Tuesday.



The speaker, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday, expressed sorrow over the death of the soldiers, who had long been providing security for the entire local government.



Sarkindaji observed that the act represented a serious catastrophe for the military, the people of his constituency, and the state as a whole.



He said, “I received the news of the killing of these promising young officers with a heavy heart, who have kept my constituency safe for a long time now.



“This singular attack is a significant setback for the farming communities in Mariga Local Government Area. My entire constituency is under siege.”



The speaker pointed out that the attacks on the two military camps in the area had created a substantial challenge to the security situation in his constituency and the state at large.



While observing that despite the government’s efforts to address the lingering troubling situation, Sarkindaji said, “these criminals have continued to unleash terror on the people.”



The speaker stated that the attack on the military was a deliberate attempt to dislodge them from the communities, allowing bandits to have free access to the area for their criminal activities, including kidnapping, rape, murder, and cattle rustling.



“The unfortunate reality is that these wicked and heartless elements come from neighboring states to carry out their attacks on communities within our state,” Sarkindaji decried.



Expressing his deepest sympathy to the military regarding the unfortunate incident, the speaker urged them not to be discouraged in their mission to keep the entire state safe from criminals.



He assured that the state government would continue to support the military and other security agencies to enable them to discharge their mandate diligently.



Sarkindaji called on the military to ensure that the perpetrators of such heinous acts were tracked down and brought to justice, urging, “they must not escape accountability for their nefarious actions.”

Vanguard News