Niger Killings: Senate urges Tinubu to hold security agencies accountable

President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Troubled by the escalating killings and destruction of property across Nigeria, the Senate has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently mandate the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Police, and other security agencies to rise to the occasion and fulfill their constitutional responsibilities.

The Senate emphasized the need for these agencies to develop innovative and modern strategies to combat the growing insecurity, noting that criminal elements across the country appear increasingly emboldened by their violent activities.

This call followed Tuesday’s deadly attack in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, where no fewer than 20 soldiers were reportedly killed when bandits stormed two military camps. Several others sustained injuries in the ambush.

In response, the Senate urged the Federal Government to collaborate with foreign partners to explore scientific and technological approaches to improve security operations and reduce casualties among military personnel.

During Thursday’s plenary, lawmakers observed a minute of silence in honor of the fallen soldiers and all other security operatives who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Senate’s resolutions stemmed from a motion titled: “Armed Bandits Attack on the Nigerian Military Base Around Kwanan Dutse, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State: Urgent Need for the Federal Government to Step Up and Upgrade Its Security Apparatus to Check the Rising Spate of Incessant Attacks by Bandits and Terrorists Across the Country.”

The motion was sponsored by Senator Sani Bello (APC, Niger North), and co-sponsored by Senators Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) and Peter Jiya (PDP, Niger South).

Presenting the motion, Senator Musa noted:

“In the early hours of Tuesday, June 24, 2025, news broke of a tragic attack on a military base around Kwanan Dutse, Mariga LGA, where about 20 soldiers were ambushed and killed, and many others injured.”

He further recalled that on the same day, 15 civilians were killed in Tofa village, Gusau LGA of Zamfara State, while another attack led by the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, allegedly claimed over 100 lives near Cida village in Shinkafi LGA of Sokoto State.

The Senate expressed grave concern over the fact that large areas in Niger State remain under the influence of bandits who frequently carry out attacks, including kidnapping, cattle rustling, and violence against women.

Lawmakers stressed that the fight against terrorism and banditry cannot be won through conventional means alone. They called for a comprehensive, science-driven strategy and for urgent security reform through national collaboration and international support.

The Senate concluded that addressing Nigeria’s security challenges requires coordinated effort, modern equipment, intelligence sharing, and a renewed commitment from all stakeholders in the security architecture.