Niger Govt shuts down IBB University indefinitely over security breaches, student’s death

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna – The Niger State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, following recent security breaches and the tragic death of a student within the university community.

The closure was announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Usman, who cited the loss of life and persistent insecurity as the main reasons for the government’s decision.

“The decision was taken due to recent security breaches and the unfortunate loss of life within the university community. The safety and security of all citizens, including students, remain a top priority for the government,” the statement read.

Usman expressed the government’s deep sadness over the incidents and assured that measures are being taken to swiftly address the situation. He urged members of the university community to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate with authorities during the period of closure.

The indefinite closure follows a wave of criminal activities targeting students. On Monday, suspected armed robbers stabbed to death Abdulwahab Jafar, a 200-level student, during an attack at his Ndakitabu off-campus hostel around 3 a.m.

By the time police arrived, the assailants had fled. Jafar was rushed to the Lapai General Hospital, but was confirmed dead on arrival.

In response to the killing, students protested, blocking the Agaie-Lapai road, demanding better security around the campus and hostels.

A second robbery incident was reported on Tuesday at the Malagi off-campus area, which, although did not result in fatalities, led to heightened unrest and a further breakdown of law and order.

In a bid to restore calm, the Lapai Emirate Council imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. The state government, meanwhile, announced the indefinite closure of the institution to prevent further escalation and ensure students’ safety.

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to investigating the attacks and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

IBBU authorities are expected to release further instructions to students and staff as the security situation evolves.