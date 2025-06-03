Niger flood: 5 more bodies recovered, death toll now 158

File image of the wreckage Niger food left behind.

By Wole Mosadomi

The death toll arising from the Mokwa Flood has risen by five, making a total of those already buried to 158.

Over five thousand persons displaced from their different homes are currently in IDP camps in Mokwa.

Niger State Emergency Management Agency NSEMA, in a statement in Minna yesterday, said four of the bodies were recovered on Monday, while another one was recovered yesterday.

The agency’s spokesman, Hussaini Ibrahim, said NSEMA, NEMA, IOM, and RED CROSS had verified the latest development.

“Four bodies were recovered on Monday, 2nd June 2025, in the evening, while the remaining one was recovered today, Tuesday, 3rd June 2025, in the morning.

“This was delayed as we went for verification at the burial sites and it was also confirmed alongside Sarkin Hausawa and this brings total death toll to 158,” the statement added.

