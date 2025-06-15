NGE convention: Amuka, Osoba, Ugochukwu, Obaigbena, Momoh lead editors to Enugu

Eze Anaba

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, is set to hold its Biennial National Convention in Enugu from June 26 to 29, 2025, with a theme ‘’Building A Secure And Cohesive Nigeria: The Role of Dialogue, Inclusion And The Media.”

In a statement, on Sunday, by its President, Mr Eze Anaba, and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the NGE said the convention will bring together over 400 editors

Prominent figures such as Prince Sam Amuka, Publisher of Vanguard; Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, former Presidential Spokesman; Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY/Arise News Channel, and Dr. John Momoh, Chairman of Channels Television, will lead the charge.

The convention will be declared open by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi.

The Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, will serve as the Chief Host, while Dr. Momoh will chair the convention.

Prince Amuka, Chief Osoba, and Chief Ugochukwu have been assigned roles as Fathers of the Day.

The Director-General of the State Security Services (SSS), Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, will deliver the keynote address, titled ‘’Nation’s Security Future: Harnessing Diversity for Peace/Stability and the Media’s Role.’’

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, will also be at the national convention as Special Guest.

On the importance of the theme, the NGE emphasized that a nation’s security and stability can be enhanced by leveraging its diversity, and that the media plays a crucial role in promoting this goal.

The Guild noted that diversity is a source of strength, creativity, and innovation, and that inclusive governance ensures that all segments of society are represented and included in decision-making processes.

The NGE highlighted the media’s social responsibility in promoting diversity, tolerance, and understanding, while also highlighting the importance of national security and stability.

‘’The media can achieve this by highlighting diverse perspectives and experiences, combating hate speech, misinformation, and stereotypes, and fostering dialogue and understanding among different groups’’, the statement added.

The three-day convention will also witness the election of new executives who will pilot the affairs of the professional body for the next two years.