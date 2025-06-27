NGE 2025 Conference: Gov Mbah canvasses greater govt, media trust to drive democracy, devt

Vanguard Newspaper Editor in Chief, Charles Eze Anaba taking oath of office after being re-elected as the National President of Nigeria Guide of Editors (NGE) during the Biennial convention of the group in Enugu on Friday, 27th of June, 2025.

*Osoba Momoh, Ugochukwu commend editors

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has called for greater trust and cooperation between government at all levels and the media to drive democracy and development. He describes both as co-authors of the nation’s future. Governor Mbah made the call during the opening of the 2025 Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Enugu on Friday.

Other speakers at the event, which witnessed the attendance of about 400 editors, media chief executives, and other top brass, were the Founder of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh; former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr. Eze Anaba; and media veteran and former editor of the Daily Times and former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu.

Speaking at the event themed “Building a Secure and Cohesive Nigeria: The Role of Dialogue, Inclusion, and the Media,” Mbah called for more synergy between government and the media to “build a society where progress is protected, justice is pursued, and every citizen feels seen and heard.

His words: “We know that the relationship of trust has sometimes frayed between the press and government. Too often, our engagements are shaped by suspicion or cynicism. Let us change that. Let us return to a shared recognition that we are co-authors of Nigeria’s future. Democratic governance cannot succeed without the participation and interrogation of an informed public. And that the public relies on a press that is fair and fearless. Let us replace the distance with dialogue.

“Let us see intelligent critique as public service instead of hostility. We need a media that is inclusive, that gives voice to the margins, that reflects the diversity of Nigeria’s people – not one that dilutes or silences dissent. A press that excludes, weakens democracy itself. And secondly, we believe accountability strengthens governance. That is why here in Enugu, we welcome scrutiny. We have opened our books, our processes, and our policies to public examination,” he added.

Mbah equally cited inclusion and innovation as pillars of a more just, progressive, and prosperous society. According to him, “Enugu is not just building roads, schools, and hospitals. We are restoring public trust. We are expanding the civic space and fostering robust dialogue, because we know governance without inclusion is fragile, and democracy without scrutiny is hollow.

“Since assuming office, inclusion has underpinned our policies. Enugu’s transformation is not confined to our urban centres. Every one of our 260 political wards is home to projects that reflect our core belief: no community is too remote, no citizen too marginal, to deserve dignity and opportunity. This ethos stems from our belief that a society is only as strong as its most vulnerable members.

“Through our policies, we are bridging the divide between urban and rural areas. No one’s location should determine access to quality education or reliable healthcare.

“So, in Enugu, innovation and inclusion are not slogans. They are both the foundation and pillars of our governance. We are connecting our people to new skills, new markets, and new possibilities. And we are doing so with an eye on the future. Our vision is bold: a $30 billion economy driven by enterprise and accountable leadership,” he stated.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, “Building a Secured and Cohesive Nigeria: The Role of Dialogue, Inclusion and the Media,” Dr John Momoh, who is the chairman of the conference said that there can be no security without justice. “So, what is our role as media officers? We shape opinions and it’s a power that comes with responsibility. Let us not only report conflicts, but let’s be bridge builders of national conscience. Nigerian editors are among the best in the world and I’m proud of that”.

Veteran journalist and former Governor of Ogun state, Aremo Segun Oshoba commended the editors for a job well done as partners in nation building. He apologised on behalf of the publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Sam Amuka who could not make the conference as he was indisposed. Osoba then called for decentralization of the Nigeria security architecture by putting in place neighborhood and state police in order to make Nigeria great again.

Chief Onyema Ugochukwu tasked journalists to stick to their two primary functions of speaking for the voiceless and holding the government accountable.

President of NGE and Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Eze Anaba lamented that insecurity with high cases of insurgency and kidnapping have regrettably become subjects of discourse everywhere in Nigeria, and it was time for introspection by the media.