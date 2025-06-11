New Zealand to offer parents of migrants 10-yr visa for family reunion

New Zealand is making it easier for migrant families to stay connected by introducing a new long-term visa for parents of temporary residents.

Launching on 29 September 2025, the Parent Boost Visa will allow parents to stay in the country for up to 10 years, with an initial stay of five years and the option to apply for a second five-year visa, provided eligibility requirements continue to be met.

This multiple-entry visitor visa aims to support skilled migrants by enabling extended family reunification.

While it offers a long-term stay, the visa does not provide a direct path to permanent residency. Those seeking residency must still apply under existing options such as the Parent Resident Visa or the Parent Retirement Resident Visa.

To be eligible, applicants must be sponsored by a New Zealand citizen or resident, have at least one year of comprehensive health insurance covering emergency care up to NZD 250,000, and complete health assessments—once during the application process and again outside New Zealand in the third year of their stay. Proof of continuous insurance coverage is also required.

Financial eligibility can be met through various options: the sponsor must earn at least the median wage to support one parent, or 1.5 times that amount for two parents; the parent(s) themselves may qualify through a steady income matching the New Zealand Superannuation rate; or by showing sufficient savings—at least NZD 160,000 for a single applicant or NZD 250,000 for a couple.

The visa application fee is NZD $3,000, which includes the immigration fee and levy. Applicants qualifying under the Pacific fee band will pay a reduced fee of NZD $2,450. An additional International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL) of NZD $100 applies. After three years on the visa, holders must complete another health check, which costs NZD $325 for most applicants or NZD $240 for Pacific band applicants.

By offering significantly longer stays than short-term visitor visas, the Parent Boost Visa allows families more time to care for elderly parents, strengthen family ties, and build a life together in New Zealand. It also complements other existing visa options for parents and grandparents, including short-term visitor

visas and residency pathways with limited annual quotas.

Vanguard News