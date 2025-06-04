New terror group ‘Mahmuda’ strikes again in Kwara, kills three villagers

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A newly-emerged terrorist group known as Mahmuda has launched another deadly attack in Duruma village, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing three villagers in the early hours of Tuesday.

The attack reportedly occurred in the absence of local hunters who had been instrumental in providing grassroots security support but are currently undergoing training in Ilorin under the newly approved National Forest Guard initiative by the Federal Government.

Vanguard gathered that the slain victims were promptly buried by the community in accordance with local customs. Despite the presence of soldiers in the general area, the terrorists managed to carry out the attack and escape before reinforcements arrived.

This resurgence comes barely months after the Chief of Army Staff visited the region in April and deployed soldiers into the surrounding forests, leading to the arrest of twelve suspected terrorists. Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had also visited the affected communities and provided 25 motorcycles to local hunters to boost mobility and support military efforts.

A resident of Baruten, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attackers exploited the absence of the hunters. “Our local hunters are in Ilorin for training, and the Mahmuda group struck in areas where the hunters used to be active. After killing the three villagers, they fled before the soldiers arrived and began firing into the air,” the source said.

He further disclosed that, just a week ago, the group also set fire to a farm settlement in the area.

The Mahmuda group is reportedly active in multiple communities in both Kwara and Niger States. In Kwara, villages in Kaiama Local Government Area such as Kemaanji, Tenebo, Baabete, Nuku, and Nanu have been affected. In Niger State, the group has reportedly seized control of communities in Babana and Wawa Districts in Borgu Local Government Area.

“Our community, Kemanji, is currently under their control,” another resident revealed. “They have not reached Kaiama town yet, but this is exactly how similar crises began in Sokoto and Kebbi.”

The Mahmuda group is said to be a new terror faction gaining ground in the North Central region of Nigeria, particularly in rural areas near Kainji Lake National Park.

Efforts to get an official reaction from the Kwara State Police Command proved unsuccessful as the command’s spokesperson, SP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, did not respond to multiple calls.

Residents are now appealing to the state and federal governments to fast-track the deployment of forest guards and strengthen local security frameworks to prevent further bloodshed.