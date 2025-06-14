New Media Conference sets to celebrate 10th anniversary

By Ayo Onikoyi

The New Media Conference, one of Africa’s most influential gatherings for media professionals and digital innovators, is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the 2025 edition themed “A Decade of Disruptors.”

The announcement was made at a media parley held in Lagos on Wednesday, June 11, where organizers unveiled plans for a year-long celebration across multiple African cities.Since its inception in 2015, the New Media Conference has played a pivotal role in fostering learning, networking, and innovation within the media industry.

Over the past decade, the platform has expanded beyond its flagship event to include masterclasses, school debates and lot’s more.

The 2025 anniversary edition will kick off in Nigeria on September 27, with the Lagos School Debate following in October. The Nairobi edition is scheduled for October, while the Accra edition will take place in November. Organizers say the anniversary will spotlight individuals and organizations that have disrupted and redefined the media space over the last decade.

Speaking at the announcement, Oluwatosin Ajibade, convener of the conference who is also a popular blogger and media entrepreneur, reflected on the journey so far. “When we started in 2015, the media landscape was at a critical juncture. People needed opportunities to learn, grow, network, and find solutions to the challenges facing the industry. Over the years, the impact has been tremendous. The platform has empowered many through our main events, masterclasses, and school debates. This is not just about me or the team; it’s about what we are giving back to the industry. We are proud to contribute to the ongoing transformation and impact in media across Africa.”

Prominent industry leaders were in attendance at the media parley, including Bolaji Salami, Lead Consultant at Bants and Buzz; Olufemi Oguntamu, CEO of Penzaarville Africa; and Precious Eniayekan, Lead Creative at Rivil Consult. Their involvement underscores the strong backing and expertise supporting this year’s conference.