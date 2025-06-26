New Islamic Year: Kebbi Govt declares Friday public holiday

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has declared Friday, June 27, 2025, as a public holiday in celebration of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH.

This was announced in a statement issued on Thursday by Malami A. Maiyama, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Establishment, Pension and Training.

According to the statement, the holiday is to allow public servants and residents mark the beginning of the new Islamic calendar year.

“Public servants are to observe the holiday in celebration of the commencement of Islamic New Year 1447. However, normal work will resume on Monday, June 30, 2025,” the statement read.

All organizations operating in the state are expected to comply accordingly.