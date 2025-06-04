New Al-Hilal manager Inzaghi approves €75m move for Osimhen

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are actively pursuing a deal to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen this summer, with newly appointed manager Simone Inzaghi reportedly giving his green light for the move.

Osimhen, who spent the previous season on loan at Galatasaray, is due to return to Napoli.

However, the Super Eagles star is widely expected to make a permanent exit from the Italian club ahead of the new season.

Despite interest from several top European clubs, Al-Hilal are pushing forward in their bid to secure the forward’s signature.

Osimhen’s current contract includes a release clause set at around €75 million.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development on Wednesday via X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Victor Osimhen remains high on Al Hilal list as new striker with talks ongoing to bring in the Nigerian forward.



“€75m release clause available, Al Hilal are working on player side for a target now also approved by Simone Inzaghi.”

Vanguard News