Netflix raises subscription fee to N8,500 in Nigeria [Full List]

Streaming giant Netflix has increased its subscription prices in Nigeria for the first time in 2025, marking the third hike since 2024.

According to updates on the company’s website, the Premium Plan now costs N8,500 per month, up from N7,000, representing a 21.43% increase. This tier offers Ultra HD quality and allows access on multiple devices.

The Standard Plan, which supports HD streaming and two simultaneous screens, now goes for N6,500, a rise of 18.18% from the previous N5,500. The Basic Plan, which is limited to one screen and no HD, has increased by 14.29%, moving from N3,500 to N4,000. Netflix’s most affordable option, the Mobile Plan, has risen by 13.64%, jumping from N2,200 to N2,500.

This marks the third time in less than a year that Netflix has adjusted its prices in Nigeria.

In 2024, the company increased prices twice—first in April and again in July—as part of a broader global pricing strategy aimed at driving revenue growth and funding more original content.

In a statement to shareholders at the time, the company said, “As we invest in and improve Netflix, we’ll occasionally ask our members to pay a little extra to reflect those improvements.”

The company further explained that this strategy supports a cycle of reinvestment that enhances the overall service.

While Netflix has not directly linked the latest hike to Nigeria’s rising inflation, it did note that pricing decisions are influenced by local market factors, including taxes and inflation. The recent change comes amid a tough economic climate in Nigeria, where high inflation has pushed up the cost of living, affecting food, fuel, and basic services. As more households rely on digital platforms for home entertainment, these recurring increases may stretch household budgets even further.

The situation is also being worsened by a 50% surge in data prices from telecommunications operators, making streaming less accessible for some users.

New Netflix Subscription Prices in Nigeria (2025)

Premium Plan

Old Price: N7,000

New Price: N8,500

Percentage Increase: 21.43%

Standard Plan

Old Price: N5,500

New Price: N6,500

Percentage Increase: 18.18%

Basic Plan

Old Price: N3,500

New Price: N4,000

Percentage Increase: 14.29%

Mobile Plan

Old Price: N2,200

New Price: N2,500

Percentage Increase: 13.64%

Vanguard News