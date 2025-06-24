Netanyahu vows to thwart ‘any attempt’ by Iran to rebuild nuclear programme

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the annual ceremony at the eve of Israels Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers (Yom HaZikaron) at the Yad LaBanim Memorial in Jerusalem, on April 29, 2025. (Photo by Abir SULTAN / POOL / AFP)

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday to crush any attempt by Iran to rebuild its nuclear programme in a national address to the country after 12 days of war.

“Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” Netanyahu said after a ceasefire put a halt to airstrikes by the two countries against each other.

“We have thwarted Iran’s nuclear project. And if anyone in Iran tries to rebuild it, we will act with the same determination, with the same intensity, to foil any attempt,” he added.

Vanguard News