NELFUND disowns message claiming reopening of loan portal

NELFUND

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, has alerted the public to a fraudulent message currently circulating online and falsely claiming that President Bola Tinubu has directed the reopening of the NELFUND Student Loan portal, with a link to a fake website purportedly from it.

Insisting that the website is fake, the agency urged the general public, especially students, parents, and guardians, to avoid clicking on unverified links.

Besides, it warned them against submitting personal or financial information on suspicious websites.

In a statement on Monday by its Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, reassured the public of its commitment to transparency, safety, and fairness in the loan application process, adding that it will always make announcements through its verified platforms.

The statement reads in full: ”The attention of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has been drawn to a fraudulent message currently circulating online, falsely claiming that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the reopening of the NELFUND Student Loan portal, with a link to a fake website: https://nelfund-student-loan-2025.po-rt-al.com/NELFUND/

“We wish to categorically state that this website is FAKE, and the information contained in the message is false and misleading.

“The ONLY official portal for the NELFUND Student Loan Application is: https://nelf.gov.ng.

“We urge the general public, especially students, parents, and guardians, to avoid clicking on unverified links and to never submit personal or financial information on suspicious websites.

“NELFUND remains committed to transparency, safety, and fairness in the loan application process and will always make announcements through its verified platforms.

“Please report any suspicious messages or websites to us via email at [email protected] or reach out through our official social media platforms: X (formerly Twitter): @nelfund;Instagram: @nelfund;

Facebook & LinkedIn: Nigerian Education Loan Fund – NELFUND. “