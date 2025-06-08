‘Need a UCL to win the Ballon d’Or?’ Ribery takes dig at Ronaldo, revisits 2013 snub

Ribery

Legendary French forward Franck Ribery has responded sharply to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent claim that only Champions League winners should be in contention for the Ballon d’Or.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, said at a press conference on Saturday: “In my opinion, those who stand out and win the Champions League should win… but individual awards are irrelevant.”

Ribery, who finished third behind Ronaldo and Messi in the 2013 Ballon d’Or race despite winning five trophies with Bayern Munich that year, including the Champions League, fired back on Instagram.

“So you NEED to win the Champions League to win the Ballon d’Or?”

While Ribery was named UEFA’s Best Player in Europe that season, the Ballon d’Or still went to Ronaldo, who scored 66 goals in 56 games that year without winning a trophy with Real Madrid.

The exchange reignites the long-running debate about what truly defines the world’s best player.