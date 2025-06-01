NECO disowns fake Facebook account linked to Registrar Prof Wushishi

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has disowned a fake facebook account opened in the name of the Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Dantani Wushishi aimed at defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by the Council’s Acting Director, Information and Public Relations, Mr Azeez Sani.

“The Council wishes to draw the attention of the public to the existence of this fake Facebook account in order to avoid being swindled by the fraudsters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sani said that security agents had been informed to take appropriate action against the perpetrators of the fraudulent act.

Vanguard News