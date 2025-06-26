Ndume threatens to dump APC if Tinubu fails to fix Nigeria

•Says he’s attended coalition meetings

•Explains how Tinubu abandoned Amaechi after 2023 poll

Senator representing Borno South senatorial district, Ali Ndume, has said he could dump the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, if President Bola Tinubu failed to fix the country.

He also explained, in an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday night, the cause of the conflict between the President and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Ndume, who recently has been critical of Tinubu’s government, said he had attended coalition meetings seeking to unseat President Tinubu in 2027 and won’t be shy to reveal if he would leave the party.

He said: “I’m aware of the opposition coalition. I went to several of their meetings. I still believe this president can fix these things, but failure might cause me to move. The overloaded ship will sink.

“They have been making overtures, but I told them I don’t want to jump from frying pan into fire. I have to be sure.

“I believe Tinubu can be a successful president; that was my expectation, but if he continues this way, that ship, whether you load in other people or governors, you are just endangering the APC by pushing it towards capsizing.

“As the president said, there is a vacancy in the ship. But if you overload the ship, it will probably capsize, and if it capsizes, you lose everybody.

Ndume also criticised recent defections to the APC, adding that it was not out of genuine desire but ‘indirect stick-and-carrot political approach’.

He said: : “Most people are not joining based on principles but due to the indirect stick-and-carrot politics. And that is not healthy at all. I feel when you build a house and it’s leaking, you don’t leave the house, you stay to fix it.”

How Tinubu abandoned Amaechi after 2023 election

Ndume explained the cause of the conflict between President Bola Tinubu and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi. Ndume, who was Amaechi’s campaign Director-General for the 2023 election, said the former minister became critical of Tinubu’s government after the President abandoned him.

According to him, after the election, the President reached out to him (Ndume) and Amaechi, seeking their cooperation, and agreed to hold a meeting to discuss this with him, but the meeting was never held.

“Tinubu called me to say he wants to come and meet with myself, Amaechi. So we agreed. And at that time, I remember I was to go for Hajj, and so the President said we want you to come on board and let’s work together and we agreed that we will meet after I come back, and that meeting did not hold. That was how they abandoned Amaechi,” Ndume disclosed.

Ndume said even after Amaechi lost the APC primary to Tinubu, he still worked for him to ensure his victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“Amaechi worked for the President. I can tell you that. He was part of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC,” he said.