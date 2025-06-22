Ndume hails troops, resilient residents for repelling Boko Haram attack in Ngoshe

Senator Ali Ndume

…Urges intensified military operations around Mandara Mountains

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) has commended the gallant efforts of the Nigerian military, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), local hunters, vigilantes, and the resilient people of Ngoshe community for successfully repelling a Boko Haram attack on Saturday night.

The attempted invasion, which occurred in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, ended with the neutralization of an unspecified number of insurgents. No casualties were recorded among the troops or civilians.

The attack came barely 24 hours after a lone female suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a local eatery in Konduga Local Government Area, killing 12 people and injuring several others.

Senator Ndume, who had earlier convened a meeting with stakeholders and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Ashigashiya and Kirawa communities near the Mandara Hills bordering Cameroon, reiterated the urgent need for security stabilization to allow displaced persons to return home.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Maiduguri, the lawmaker praised Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, for his unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and rebuilding affected communities.

Ndume expressed confidence in the military’s ability to contain renewed insurgent threats and urged Nigerians to continue supporting security agencies battling terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping, especially in northern Nigeria.

“I commend the troops of Operation Hadin Kai under the leadership of the new Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, the Acting GOC 7 Division, Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, and the Brigade Commander in Gwoza for their outstanding performance,” Ndume said.

“My appreciation also goes to the brave people of Ngoshe for their resilience and support to security forces in repelling the insurgents.”

The senator further called for intensified and sustained military operations, particularly in and around the Mandara Mountains, believed to be a major hideout for Boko Haram elements.

“I appeal to the military, including ground troops and the Nigerian Air Force, to deploy more weapons and tactics and launch a one-week sustained offensive in the terrorists’ hideouts in the Mandara Mountains,” he urged.

Ndume also sympathized with the families of victims of the Konduga bomb blast and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace. We pray to Allah for peace and stability in Borno State and the entire country,” he added.