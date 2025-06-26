NDLEA seizes 91.768kg of cannabis sativa, psychotropic substances in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it recorded a total seizure of 91.768kg of cannabis sativa and psychotropic substances from January to date.



The state Commander, Mr Okechukwu Nkere, disclosed this during a news conference in Abakaliki to commemorate the 2025 United Nations Day against Drug Abuse and Trafficking.



Nkere said that the 2025 celebration, tagged “The Evidence is Clear; Invest in Prevention,” was to advocate, educate and enlighten members of the society to resist the pressure of succumbing to abuse of drugs and illicit substances.

“The Command also arrested a total of 212 suspects, comprising 169 males and 43 females, for various degrees of complicity in drug-related offenses.



“Within the period, we record a total seizure of 91.768kg of cannabis sativa and psychotropic substances and the conviction of seven persons.



“We successfully treated and rehabilitated seven clients and have 11 persons currently undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, while 83 males and 21 females were provided with brief counselling intervention in our facility,” Nkere said.



The commander added that the command had also carried out public enlightenment campaigns in schools, communities and religious places across the three senatorial zones in Ebonyi.



He warned the general public, especially the youths, to desist from drug abuse, stating that there was no positive impact of illicit drugs on man and society.



He commended the support from the Ebonyi Government and other stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the state.

Vanguard News