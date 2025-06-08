NDLEA intercepts drug consignment disguised as green tea from Thailand at Lagos Airport

….Arrests Two Women with Over 108kg of Illicit Drugs in Edo

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 66 parcels of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, disguised as green tea at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi stated that the seizure, made on Thursday, June 5, 2025, followed credible intelligence received ahead of the consignment’s arrival at the cargo wing of the airport on May 11.

“The NDLEA had watch-listed the shipment and maintained surveillance on it for over three weeks before inviting other stakeholders for a joint examination last Thursday,” Babafemi said.

The Loud, weighing 62.20kg, was concealed in green tea wraps and imported from Thailand via the UAE on an Emirates Airlines flight.

In another operation in Lagos on Monday, June 2, NDLEA operatives intercepted a 1,665kg consignment of skunk (another cannabis strain) along the Lekki-Ajah expressway. Two suspects, Gidado Abdulrasaq Ayinde and Obanla Oluwafemi, were arrested.

Elsewhere, in Kaduna on Tuesday, June 3, NDLEA officers arrested 29-year-old Goodluck Nnaemeka on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway with 612 bottles of codeine-based syrup and 2,970 pills of flunitrazepam. That same day, a 52-year-old wanted drug dealer, Kabiru Musa (aka KB), was arrested at Kurmin Mashi after 25.7kg of skunk was earlier recovered from his base.

In Edo State, 9kg of Loud was discovered hidden in the spare tyre compartment of an Audi station wagon with license plate AAA 975 XU, driven by 45-year-old Atari Israel along the Auchi road.

On June 3, two young women, Favour Joy and Joy Igwe, were arrested in the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City. Recovered from them were 106.57kg of skunk, 1kg of Loud, 800 grams of Colorado, and 302 grams of methamphetamine.

NDLEA’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy efforts also continued nationwide. Sensitization lectures were delivered at institutions including Sir Usman Nagogo College of Arabic and Islamic Studies (Katsina), Fountain of Knowledge International Academy (Ebonyi), Prof. Eyo Ita Municipal Model Primary School (Calabar), Millennium High School (Lagos), and Community Secondary School (Anambra). The Zone 13 Command also visited the Amayanabo of Nembe Kingdom, Dr. Edmund Dakoru, in Bayelsa State.

NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the agency’s officers in Lagos, Kaduna, and Edo, as well as other commands across the country, for their recent arrests and seizures. He lauded their efforts in balancing drug supply reduction with drug demand reduction.