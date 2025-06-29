NDLEA arrests 72-year-old grandma others over illicit drugs in three states

72-year-old grandmother, Mrs Christy Ejaro.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 72-year-old grandmother, Mrs Christy Ejaro, in Warri, Delta, with several sachets of skunk packaged in retail sizes.



NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.



Babafemi said that Ejaro was arrested on June 25 by the agency’s operatives at the Niger CAT area of Delta.



Meanwhile, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, NDLEA operatives also on Friday intercepted a Maputo, Mozambique-based bar attendant, Chibuzor Emmanuel, with illicit drugs.



Babafemi said that a search of Emmanuel’s luggage led to the discovery of 17 cardboard-sized parcels of methamphetamine weighing 17.500 kilogrammes.



He said the suspect was also in possession of three parcels of cocaine weighing 3.050 kilogrammes.

The NDLEA spokesman stated that the 38-year-old suspect was travelling from Johannesburg, South Africa, via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.



On suspicion of his luggage, he said Emmanuel was subjected to a search during which the illicit drugs, concealed in bedsheets, were discovered.



Similarly, another passenger on board the same Ethiopian Airlines flight, 54-year-old Azu Kpodar, was also intercepted at the airport by NDLEA operatives.



“When Azu, who arrived from Sao Paulo, Brazil, was searched, a liquid soap plastic container marked YPE was discovered in his luggage.



“The substance was promptly taken for analysis at the NDLEA forensic and chemical laboratory in Enugu, where the substance tested positive for cocaine.



“The substance, which turned out to be liquid cocaine, weighed 1.250kg, he said.



“The suspect, who is a toy vendor in Brinquedo, Sao Paulo, Brazil, claimed he purchased the substance while shopping for his wedding ceremony in Nigeria,” he said.



In another development, NDLEA operatives at the Seme border area of Badagry in Lagos on June 24 apprehended a 26-year-old Beninese, Vode Jean-Luck.



Babafemi said that Jean-Luck was arrested while trying to smuggle 69 balls of skunk, a strain of cannabis with a gross weight of 29.5kg, from Benin Republic into Nigeria.



Also, in Kwara State, a notorious drug dealer, Bolanle Oladele (a.k.a Iya Nafi), was arrested on Wednesday, June 25, when NDLEA operatives raided her base in Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.



Babafemi said that various quantities of skunk, tramadol, and flunitrazepam were recovered from Oladele.

The NDLEA Chairman, retired Brigadier General Gen. Buba Marwa, commended the officers and men of the Delta, Kwara, and Seme Commands of the agency for the arrests and seizures made last week.



Marwa also praised their counterparts in all commands across the country for ensuring a fair balance between drug supply reduction and demand reduction.

Vanguard News