NDLEA arrests 650 suspects, seizes 6, 634 kg illicit drugs in Nasarawa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nasarawa State Command, says it arrested 650 suspects for drugs related offences and seized 6,633.667 kilogrammes of illicit substances in the state between July 2024 and June 2025.

The State Commander, Mr Dachi Elisha-David, made the disclosure at the grand finale of the 2025 UN International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Thursday in Lafia.

He attributed the feat to the renewed approach to the fight against drugs, championed by the Chairman of NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Marwa.

According to the Commander, the arrested suspects comprised 632 males and 18 females, while the seized illicit drugs and psychotropic substances include Cannabis Sativa, Cocaine, Methamphetamine and Diazepam.

Others were Tramadol, Rohypnol, Pentazocine injection, and Codeine.

Elisha-David also said that the command secured the conviction of 105 drug traffickers and filed 70 charges in Court within the period under review.

In the area of drug demand reduction, he said that the command through its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign reached a total of 90,943 persons across schools, motor parks , communities and workplaces in the state.

The commander, however, mentioned some of the challenges facing the NDLEA in the state to include lack of operational vehicles and other logistics, and paucity of funds to procure credible intelligence on the activities of drug dealers from confidential informants.

“Lack of willingness from the public to volunteer information on the nefarious activities of drug dealers in their midst is bad enough.

“More troubling are the youth in some of these communities who fight our operatives on raid operations that are targeted at drug dealers. This has been a concern to the command,” he said.

He said the theme of the 2025 commemoration ” The Evidence is Clear; Invest in Prevention” was instructive as it conforms with the ideal notion of UN framework to prioritise prevention, treatment and rehabilitation as against punishment and incarceration.

He thanked Gov. Abdullahi Sule, his wife, traditional institution and other stakeholders in Nasarawa for their support to the agency in the fight against drugs in the state and urged for its sustenance.

He also appreciated the NDLEA boss, Marwa, and personnel of the agency for their commitment in fighting the menace of drugs in Nigeria.

Vanguard News