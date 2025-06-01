NDLEA arrest 36 suspects of drug abuse, recovers assorted illicit drugs in Kano

The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, said it had arrested no fewer than 36 suspects of drug abuse and recovered assorted illicit drugs ahead of Eid-El-Kabir celebrations in the state.

Confirming the development, the command’s spokesperson, Sadiq Muhammad, said the suspects were arrested after its officers carried out a raid operation in key areas, including Makabartar Dan’agundi, Kwari, Kofar Na’isa, and Kano Line.

Muhammad reiterated the command’s determination to rid all communities in the state of the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking during and after the Sallah celebration.

According to him, “In a coordinated effort to ensure a safe and drug-free environment for the upcoming Eid El-Kabir celebrations, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano Command has successfully carried out operations in key areas, including Makabartar Dan’agundi, Kwari, Kofar Na’isa, and Kano Line over the past two days.

“During these operations, the operatives recovered a significant quantity of assorted illicit substances, including cannabis sativa, “suck and die,” diazepam, rubber solution, and other illicit substances. A total of 36 suspects have been arrested in connection with these illegal activities.

“The State Commander, CN AI Ahmad, expressed gratitude to the dedicated officers involved in these operations and emphasized the agency’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in Kano State. On behalf of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa, Commander Ahmad extended warm wishes to the good people of Kano for a drug-free Sallah celebration.

“The State Commander urges all citizens to celebrate responsibly and refrain from engaging in any form of drug trade or consumption. The NDLEA is determined to rid all communities of the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking.

“The NDLEA remains vigilant and will continue its efforts to combat drug-related offences in the state. The agency encourages the public to report any suspicious activities to help maintain a safe and healthy environment for all,” Muhammad stated.

Vanguard News