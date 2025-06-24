NCDMB: Firm trains youths on emissions management

Resign or face mass protest — Group tells agency boss over alleged corruption in NCDMB

A company, Alfa Designs Nigeria Ltd. (ADNL) has inaugurated a capacity-building programme focused on Green House Gas (GHG) emissions management for young Nigerian graduates.

This is in a strategic effort to promote sustainable development and deepen local participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

ADNL’s Group Managing Director, Mr Fatai Quadri, in an interview with the Newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, said that the initiative was part of ADNL’s corporate social responsibility and local content strategy.

He said it was aimed at nurturing a new generation of environmental professionals with practical skills to address climate-related challenges.

According to him, the programme seeks to empower Nigerian youths with the expertise needed to contribute both locally and globally to the fight against climate change.

He emphasised the importance of building indigenous capacity in emissions management.

“Our objective is to develop a pool of Nigerian experts, who can lead in managing emissions and offering practical solutions to environmental issues.

“This goes beyond Nigeria, it is about building global competence.

“Delivered through the company’s Centre for Emissions Reduction and Monitoring Solutions (ACFERMS), the training combines theoretical knowledge with field-based practice,” Quadri said.

He said that participants were taught carbon accounting, emissions tracking technologies, regulatory compliance, and environmental policy frameworks.

The ADNL boss said that the programme leveraged global best practices and incorporated tools such as the EyeCGas 2.0 Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera.

The camera is used to detect and quantify fugitive emissions from valves, flanges, and fittings in simulated real-world scenarios.

According to Quadri, so far, 13 young graduates have completed the programme, gaining insights into key local and international emissions regulations, including the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission guidelines.

“Also, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) Appendix K Part 40, UNFCCC GHG Reporting Protocols, and the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 Framework.

“ADNL has already achieved 100 per cent compliance with USEPA Appendix K, setting a benchmark for regulatory adherence in the sector,” he added.

Quadri said the company planned to take central control of the GHG management process over the next five years by developing a skilled team, enhancing research capabilities, and providing high-quality emissions data.

“With this foundation, we aim to become the industry leader in Optical Gas Imaging and emissions monitoring,” he said.

He also projected that Nigeria could save significant revenue currently lost to uncontrolled leaks, while ADNL would support oil and gas operators in strengthening asset integrity, eliminating substandard equipment, and improving project reliability.

“This is more than just training, it is the beginning of a movement.

“In five years, we envision a Nigeria with a robust emissions management system, outperforming many of its international counterparts, ” Quadri said.