NCDC reports 142 deaths, 747 confirmed cases of Lassa fever in 18 states

Lassa fever kills118 Nigerians in 1st quarter of 2025

Abuja—Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, has announced 142 deaths and 747 confirmed cases of Lassa fever across 18 states in Nigeria, in its epidemiological week 22, 2025 report.

NCDC in its situation report yesterday stated that the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 19.0 percent, which is slightly higher than the same period in 2024.

The agency noted that the number of new confirmed cases increased from 6 in epidemiological week 21 to 8 in week 22, with Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, and Nasarawa states reporting new cases.

The report highlights that 91 percent of all confirmed cases were reported from five states: Ondo (31%), Bauchi (25%), Edo (16%), Taraba (16%) and Ebonyi (3%).

The predominant age group affected is 21–30 years, with a median age of 30 years. The male-to-female ratio among confirmed cases is 1:0.8.

The NCDC noted that while the number of suspected and confirmed cases has decreased compared to the same period in 2024, the agency remains vigilant and continues to coordinate response activities through its national multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS).

The report also emphasized the importance of continued support for affected states and communities, and the need for sustained public awareness and education on Lassa fever prevention and control.

NCDC urges Nigerians to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of Lassa fever, particularly in high-risk areas.

The agency stated that it has also intensified its response efforts to combat the outbreak.

According to the Lassa Fever Situation Report, the agency has conducted several activities to control and manage the outbreak.

The Centre said:

“We have conducted a Lassa fever risk dynamic assessment and integrated Lassa fever key messages into other Viral Haemorrhagic Fevers (VHF) risk communication strategies.“We have also launched the NCDC’s IPC e-learning platform, powered by DRASA and funded by the Global Fund.”

The NCDC has deployed 10 National Rapid Response Teams to 10 states to support on-site outbreak control using a One Health approach. It has also printed and distributed Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) guidelines for VHFs to health facilities, with support from the Robert Koch Institute.

“We have supported state IPC structures, the Orange Network, and treatment centres to enforce standard precautions and reduce hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) in high-burden LGAs and states,” the report adds.