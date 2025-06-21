NCAC boss advocates structures to amplify African voices in global music

By Benjamin Njoku

The National Council for Arts and Culture’s Director-General, Mr. Obi Asika, has stressed the need to build structures that support African music professionals to excel sustainably and profitably at the Africa Music Business Roundtable (AMBR).

Held in Lagos, the three day summit brought together industry stakeholders to discuss critical issues and advocate for the African music industry. Asika noted that African music’s global influence requires solidifying milestones through structured support.

“African music is now the heartbeat of global popular culture. From Lagos to London, Accra to Atlanta, Johannesburg to Tokyo, our sounds are shaping the future. Our beats, our flows, our stories are filling stadiums, dominating charts, and driving digital consumption across the world. Afrobeats, Amapiano, Highlife, Bongo Flava, among other African genres are no longer emerging- they are defining the moments,” he stated.

Speaking in the same vein, Dr. Chinedu Chukwuji emphasized the importance of working together to influence laws, build infrastructure, and empower creators to drive the industry forward.

While the event lasted, participants engaged in in-depth discussions and strategy sessions on critical issues such as intellectual property rights, fair royalty distribution, music export strategy, the intersection of technology and entertainment, and the urgent need for continent-wide policies that support sustainable industry growth. It also served as a networking hub, fostering partnerships between record labels, streaming platforms, and government agencies to drive the industry forward