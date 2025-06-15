NCAA unveils new tech to protect passengers during flight disruptions

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has unveiled a client-based solution to help Nigerian carriers protect passengers when flights are disrupted.

With Propel Reprotection System, PROPEL, airlines could seamlessly transfer passengers to available flights of other partner airlines during crucial periods and ensure no revenue loss as well as elevated passenger satisfaction.

Speaking at the event held in Lagos, Director General of the NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, described it as a product of powerful collaboration between Aviation Assist Hub, Aviation Technology Solutions, Avitech, and Leadway Assurance to ensure seamless coordination, funding and operational reliability.

Najomo, represented by the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Micheal Achimugu, said “The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, wants flight disruptions reduced to the barest minimum. In this industry, the passenger is the reason every other stakeholder exists. They are entitled, therefore, to better services and in accordance with global best standards.

“The new solution, which got the buy-in of many domestic carriers, who are in discussions with the promoters for the method of integration, will reduce minimal instances of flight delays, ensure seamless flight experience and improve confidence among Nigerian airlines.”

Also speaking, Managing Director of Aero Assist Hub, Mr Olumide Ojutalayo, said: “The idea is to put a final solution to this whole chaotic problem of flight disruption in Nigeria. We are not just coming with an idea; we are also coming with finance. We understand what the problem has been; many airlines are working with very thin margins, and when there is a disruption, it becomes a problem for them.”

Also speaking, Head, Legal Unit of Aero Assist Hub, Funke Junaid, said: “It is something that comes as a solution to what has been happening in the industry, particularly regarding delays and cancellations. Basically, what we are doing here, the customers will be deriving their rights from the airlines; because it is actually the airlines and PROPEL, the consortium, that will be entering into a contractual partnership. So, all the normal protected customer rights are still in existence, and that stands between the customer and the airlines. From the responses we have got, the airlines have keen interest in the idea.”

Meanwhile, representative of Leadway Assurance, Diana Mulili, said: “When we approached this problem (flight disruption), we realised that it was a growing problem across the industry, and we needed to create a product that would work to solve the local problem.”