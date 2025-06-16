National Youth Confab to be non-partisan, inclusive  —  FG

Ayodele Olawande

By Luminous Jannamike

The Federal Government has assured that the forthcoming National Youth Conference 2025 will be youth-led, inclusive, and non-partisan, serving as a platform for young Nigerians to shape national development and policy direction actively.

With the theme ‘Next Gen Nigeria: Crafting Solutions, Owning the Future,’ the conference aims to address key challenges facing Nigerian youths, including unemployment, education, healthcare, and political representation.

The announcement was made on Monday during a joint press briefing in Abuja by major stakeholders, including the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande; Chairman of the National Planning Committee, Olubunmi Olusanya; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, Rinsola Abiola; Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku; and Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong.

Minister Olawande revealed that the registration portal is now open and will close on June 30, urging young Nigerians to seize the opportunity to contribute meaningfully.

“This is more than just a conference. It is a generational turning point, a national movement, and a call to action. Under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the youth confab 2025 will be inclusive, non-partisan, and youth-led,” he said.

He assured that the event would produce actionable outcomes, not mere rhetoric.

“We are not rushing this process. Our aim is to create a lasting impact, moving beyond social media debates and financial inclusion discussions. We are committed to comprehensive youth reform,” he added.

Hon. Olubunmi Olusanya, Chairman of the National Planning Committee, echoed this commitment, describing the initiative as a constructive response to youth frustrations.

“When individuals are unable to express their grievances, frustration ensues. This platform is about transforming that frustration into action,” he said.

Olusanya disclosed that while there is no official budget yet, efforts are ongoing to secure funding through various channels.

“We are proceeding with faith, guided by the grace of God and the spirit of this ministry,” he noted.

Rinsola Abiola, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, reaffirmed the government’s pledge to inclusivity.

“No young person will be excluded on the basis of creed, ability, gender, or faith. Everyone is welcome,” she said.

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, emphasised the need to channel youth energy toward constructive nation-building.

“We aim to redirect the energy currently spent on social media towards this platform. The government is ready to listen and act,” he said.

Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong stressed the conference’s significance, pointing out that over 60% of Nigeria’s population is under 35, representing nearly 150 million people.

“If we can mobilise this demographic effectively, no country will surpass us in GDP or progress. This is a historic opportunity,” he stated.

He added that the National Assembly is actively engaged in the process, and outcomes from the conference may inform new legislation or constitutional amendments.

“We are committed to implementing the results. This initiative is historic and will be a significant milestone under President Tinubu’s leadership.”

The National Youth Conference 2025 is expected to convene 36,000 participants drawn from Nigeria’s 360 federal constituencies. A hybrid format will feature both virtual consultations and policy submissions, culminating in a national gathering where selected delegates will deliberate on the submitted issues.

Final recommendations will be presented to the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly for adoption and implementation.

