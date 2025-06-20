National Economic Council postpones planned 150th meeting

The National Economic Council, NEC, has postponed its meeting earlier scheduled for yesterday.

NEC, which is chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, has the constitutional mandate to advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various governments of the Federation.

Its membership comprises the 36 state governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other co-opted government officials.

At its 149th meeting held in April, the National Economic Council endorsed the establishment of a Cotton, Textile, and Garment Development Board, alongside new strategies for agribusiness expansion and livestock transformation projects projected to generate up to $90 billion in economic value by 2035.

Although no official reason has been advanced for the postponment of yesterday’s planned meeting, a look at the roll call of governors attending the commissioning of projects in Kaduna State by President Bola Tinubu shows at least 11 governors were with President Bola Tinubu.