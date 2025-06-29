Nasarawa Mining Dispute Deepens: Capital apex appeals to Tinubu, NSA, IGP for intervention

President Bola Tinubu

…Accuses DMA Global of Illegal Encroachment, Presents Court Order and Official Permits

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

ABUJA — Amid escalating tensions in Nasarawa State’s mining sector, Capital Apex Synergy Global Services has called on President Bola Tinubu, National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dr. Dele Alake, and other relevant authorities to intervene in its ongoing dispute with rival firm DMA Global Ventures over a contested mining site in Rafingaba, Kokona Local Government Area.

At a press briefing in Abuja over the weekend, the company’s spokesperson, Aliyu Zubairu, presented official documents—including mining permits, certificates, and a court injunction—which he said affirmed the company’s legal rights to the land in question. The site covers Small Scale Mining Licences (SML) Nos. 036868 and 037075, duly issued by the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Zubairu disclosed that although Capital Apex had not commenced mining operations due to the dispute, it holds licenses to mine cassiterite, columbite, copper, gold, lead, and zinc, and is in partnership with a foreign technical investor, Nizion, as required by Nigerian law, which bars foreign entities from holding mining titles independently.

“This issue is more than a land dispute,” Zubairu said. “It impacts investor confidence, youth employment, and the credibility of Nigeria’s mining reforms. Licences have time limits, and our investors are growing wary due to continued obstruction and non-productivity.”

Capital Apex accused DMA Global Ventures of illegal encroachment and unlawful operations on its licensed mining site despite multiple petitions and a court order restraining the company from further activity. The court order, issued by the Nasarawa State High Court on March 11, 2025, reportedly bars DMA from operating on the site, but Capital Apex claims the order has been flouted.

“In spite of clear documentation and repeated directives from the Ministry, DMA Global continues to mine illegally. We’ve invested billions, yet not a single ounce of mineral has been extracted due to this encroachment,” Zubairu stated.

The spokesperson noted that Capital Apex legally acquired the licences from Bajas Nigerian Limited and registered them through due process at both federal and state levels. He presented a portfolio of supporting documents, including CAC registration, community consent letters, environmental permits, and mobilisation letters from the Ministry of Solid Minerals.

The Agaza community, host to the mining site, has formally requested the revocation of DMA Global’s licence (SML No. 619), citing overlapping coordinates and misleading claims.

“There’s nothing clandestine about our operations. Every step has followed the law,” said Zubairu. “DMA Global is operating without a valid title and is violating a standing court order.”

Responding to concerns over security agencies appearing divided—NSCDC backing Capital Apex, while the police allegedly support DMA—Zubairu denied any underhand dealings.

“The NSCDC acted only after verifying our documents. They are simply enforcing the law based on facts and ministerial directives,” he said.

Another executive of the firm revealed that the ongoing friction has jeopardised worker safety, stalled operations, and left only security personnel on-site.

“There has been no mining activity—just staff accommodation built. Our investors are alarmed, and we’re losing valuable licence years. Livelihoods are on the line,” the executive lamented.

Despite several attempts to reach DMA Global Ventures, the company remained unavailable for comment as of press time.

Capital Apex is now urging the Federal Government to act decisively and uphold the rule of law to safeguard legitimate investors and ensure justice in the nation’s solid minerals sector.