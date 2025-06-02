NARD gives government 4-week window to meet demands

Doctors

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the federal government a four-week window to address all its outstanding demands. However, the association did not indicate the consequences if the government fails to act within the timeframe.

This resolution was outlined in a communique issued at the end of NARD’s May Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) and Scientific Conference, held from Monday, May 26 to Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Villa Hotel, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to the communique, “The OGM gives the National Officers’ Committee the next four weeks to continue engagement with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the implementation of the above demands, after which the NEC will reappraise the situation.”

The meeting, one of the association’s statutory gatherings, was themed “The Medical Profession: Policies, Politics, and Future Prospects”, with a keynote address delivered by Dr. Philip Ugbodaga, Medical Director of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Benin City, Edo State.

Among NARD’s key demands are:

Immediate payment of arrears from the 25/35% upward revision of the CONMESS salary structure and other outstanding salaries.

Full implementation of consequential adjustments to the 2019 and 2024 minimum wage on basic salaries and allowances, along with accrued arrears.

Expedited disbursement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

Completion of the 2023/2024 Accoutrement Allowance arrears by the federal government and Chief Medical Directors (CMDs).

Inclusion of resident doctors in the payment of specialist allowances.

Regularisation and full remuneration of locum doctors.

Prompt resolution of welfare issues affecting doctors at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC).

Engagement with the Federal Ministry of Health for sustainable employment practices to curb brain drain.

Improved welfare packages for doctors and healthcare workers in state hospitals and training institutions.

The communique, signed by Dr. Osundara Tope (President), Dr. Odunbaku Kazeem Oluwasola (Secretary-General), and Dr. Amobi Omoha (Public and Social Secretary), expressed dismay over the ongoing short-changing of doctors for 16 years due to a lack of proper salary adjustments, which breaches the 2009 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

It also criticized the exclusion of resident doctors from receiving specialist allowances and noted the alarming shortage of medical manpower in many hospitals.

“The OGM strongly condemns the continued and persistent casualisation and consequent poor remuneration of doctors by the chief executives of tertiary hospitals,” the communique stated.

The association highlighted the delay in resolving welfare issues at OAUTHC, including the non-payment of March 2024 salaries and 7–14 months’ salary arrears owed to residents and medical officers.

Despite the concerns raised, NARD acknowledged the efforts of the federal government, Federal Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, IPPIS, the Accountant-General of the Federation, and the Registrar of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria in addressing the backlog of the MRTF from 2022 to 2024. It also commended the ongoing progress in processing the 2025 MRTF.