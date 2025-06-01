NANS mourns deceased Kano athletes, officials

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Kano athletes and officials who died in a road accident on Saturday while returning from the just-concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

In a statement issued Saturday night by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, the student body described the incident as devastating and heartbreaking.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), under the leadership of Comrade Olushola Oladoja, expresses its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Government of Kano State over the devastating loss of 20 promising athletes who tragically passed away in a ghastly motor accident while returning from the National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

“This heartbreaking incident has cast a shadow of grief over the entire nation, particularly the youth and sports communities, as we mourn the untimely demise of these talented individuals who dedicated their lives to representing their state and promoting unity through sports.”

NANS extended sympathies to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Kano State Sports Council, and the people of Kano State, noting that the loss is not only a tragedy for their immediate families but also for the entire nation.

The association also pledged its support for the bereaved families, while calling on relevant authorities to provide needed assistance and comfort.

“We urge both state and federal governments to prioritize the safety and welfare of athletes and citizens during travel to and from national events. A thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this accident must be carried out to prevent future occurrences.”

NANS concluded by praying for the souls of the departed and strength for their families during this period of profound sorrow.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find solace and strength in this difficult time.”